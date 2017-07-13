A 5-year-old boy nearly drowned at the Goldman beach in Tel Aviv. He is in moderate condition.
MDA and Ichud Hatzala paramedics provided him with medical treatment and transferred him to hospital.
News BriefsTamuz 19, 5777 , 13/07/17
5-year-child nearly drowns at Tel Aviv beach
