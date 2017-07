Yesh Atid head Yair Lapid, who is also a member of the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, toured the Golan together with Golan regional council head Eli Malka.

Lapid came to the Kuneitra outlook to see the situation on the Syrian border up close and stated that Israel would respond to every incursion and shelling of its sovereign territory. Lapid added that "we will never relinquish the Golan, there is nobody to give it to and its time the world recognized our sovereignty."