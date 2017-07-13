'Gaza rehabilitation requires return of our children'

President Reuven Rivlin spoke at the state memorial for the fallen soldiers of the Protective Edge campaign and emphasized that the war was designed to protect our houses and kindergartens, a moral war of a sovereign state protecting its citizens.

Rivlin referred to the present humanitarian situation and tension in Gaza and said that Israel's interest is that Gaza should be renovated but first Hamas must return to Israel the bodies of Hadar Goldin and Oron Shaul and stop its hostility towards Israel.