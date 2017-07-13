'Strengthening the family- a major challenge'

The Bet Shean Hesder Yeshive held a conference on the subject of family and marital relationships under the title "to arouse the love"

MK Betzalel Smotrich, who spoke at the opening of the conference, said that one of the main challenges in the postmodern era is the wish to break out of one's milieu. People wish to be totally unattached and this is part of the difficult cultural battle over family values.

We identify with the family unit and have responsibility to it and one of the major challenges for us is to strengthen family values.



