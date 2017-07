17:37 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 19, 5777 , 13/07/17 Tamuz 19, 5777 , 13/07/17 Bezeq director-general sent to house arrest Bezeq Director-General Stella Hendler has been sent to house arrest for nine days as a result of the Bezeq affair. She has also been prohibited from leaving the country for 180 days.

