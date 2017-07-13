MK Zohar: Prime minister is calm, but very angry

MK Miki Zohar participated in a meeting with the prime minister Thursday afternoon together with other Likud members. Zohar said that the prime minister is determined to attack those who are villifying him in the media.

Zohar said that the prime minister is not anxious, he is calm but very angry at the way in which people are slandering him in the media even though he is not a suspect in the submarine affair.

Zohar added that "its time we stop apologizing for things that never happened. There are some people on the left like Yair Lapid, Erel Margalit and Avi Gabbay who have decided to take certain affairs and to try and attach them at all costs to the prime minister."

