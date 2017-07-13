Court to decide Azariya's detainment conditions

A military court will discuss on Monday the continued detainment of Elor Azariya since his entire unit and he himself are supposed to be released from the IDF next Wednesday.

The hearing will take place before the deputy head of the court and at its conclusion Azariya's detainment conditions will be decided. Azariya has asked to be released from the IDF and from the house arrest he is serving at the Nahshonim army base.

Since Azariya cannot be jailed until the appeal regarding his sentence is adjudicated, he can either be released to his home or to house arrest.