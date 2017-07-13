Beitar mayor to Deri: Restore preferential status to us

The Mayor of Beitar Illit and the head of the Forum of Haredi Local Authorities, Meir Rubinstein, has appealed to Interior Minister Aryeh Deri. to expedite the implementation of the coalition agreement and restore the "national preferential" status to the haredi towns.

The previous government had removed the haredi towns from the list of towns with preferential status and Rubinstein wishes to include Beitar in this status in order to enable the marketing of 50% of housing to local residents, as opposed to 32% in its present status.