Health Minister Yaakov Litzman stressed that the haredi parties will not keep silent over statements by incoming Labor party head Avi Gabbay regarding the status quo in Israel.

Litzman stressed that "Avi Gabbay shouldn't try to be the next Yair Lapid", in reference to the anti-haredi Yesh Atid leader.

Litzman also added that "if Avi Gabbay will start talking about public transport on Shabbat he shouldn't build on future cooperation with the haredim."