9 people were lightly injured in an accident involving three cars on road 222 in the Northern Negev.
MDA paramedics assisted by IDF medics provided initial treatment to the injured people and transferred them to the Soroka hospital in Beersheva.
News BriefsTamuz 19, 5777 , 13/07/17
9 lightly injured in Negev road accident
