Tamuz 19, 5777 , 13/07/17
Mishpatei Eretz Institute receive Katz prize
A year after the death of philanthropist Marcus Katz, the prize which he established for the implementation of halakha in the modern world will be granted to the Mishpatei Eretz institute established by Rabbbi Avi Gisser, as weel as to Rabbi Shlomo Dichovski, a member of the Higher Rabbinical Court, Rabbi Dr. Mordechai Halperin, head of the Schlesinger Institute and Machon Torah Va'Aretz, based in Nitzan.