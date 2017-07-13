The Tel Aviv Magistrates Court has sent Director-General Shlomo Filber of the Communications Ministry to house arrest for two weeks.
Filber was also issued an order preventing him from leaving Israel for six months.
|
14:39
Reported
News BriefsTamuz 19, 5777 , 13/07/17
House arrest for Communications Ministry director
