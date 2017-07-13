The Ad Halom Junction on Highway 4 at the southern end of Ashdod was opened to traffic after disabled demonstrators left the area.
Police are directing traffic to relieve the congestion that resulted from blockage of the junction.
|
14:35
Reported
News BriefsTamuz 19, 5777 , 13/07/17
Ad Halom Junction re-opened to traffic
The Ad Halom Junction on Highway 4 at the southern end of Ashdod was opened to traffic after disabled demonstrators left the area.
Police are directing traffic to relieve the congestion that resulted from blockage of the junction.
Last Briefs