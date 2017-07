14:26 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 19, 5777 , 13/07/17 Tamuz 19, 5777 , 13/07/17 Watch: Haredi paratroopers take the plunge Read more 20 soldiers who performed their first parachute jump yesterday are part of the second draft cycle of the new haredi paratrooper unit. ► ◄ Last Briefs