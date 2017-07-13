Serious indictments against 11 illegals and transporter

Indictments were filed on Thursday against a resident of Umm El-Fahm and the 11 residents of the Palestinian Authority who were arrested with him on Tuesday in the northern Israeli Arab city because the passengers did not permits to be outside the PA.

The driver was charged with a number of offenses related to the illegal nature of his passengers and a charge of having too many people in the vehicle, which was sent to forfeiture. The defendants were all ordered held to the end of proceedings against them.