MEMRI: Syria making Iranian-style long-range missiles

Recently, the Syrian opposition website Zamanalwsl.net has published several articles, of uncertain credibility, about a new facility manufacturing long-range missiles in Wadi Jahannam, between the northwestern Syrian cities of Baniyas and Hama, according to the Middle East Media Research Institute.

About two weeks ago, Zamanalwsl.net's first report stated that this new facility is under direct Iranian oversight. On Monday, the website published an article which said the facility is producing long-range missiles as well as M600 ballistic missiles, which are a Syrian version of the Iranian Fateh 110 missile. It added that this facility has a branch in western Hama province for producing chemicals, and that that there is a Russian military base in the region, where North Korean officers once served.