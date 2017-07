12:59 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 19, 5777 , 13/07/17 Tamuz 19, 5777 , 13/07/17 Brave Muslim woman bashes UNESCO's anti-Israel resolution Read more Despite threats on her life, Israeli-Arab Sarah Zoabi slams the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization for creating rifts and denying Jews' rights to Cave of the Patriarchs in Hevron. ► ◄ Last Briefs