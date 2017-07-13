Yesha Council welcomes Israel-PA Dead Sea Canal pact

Oded Revivi, Chief Foreign Envoy of the Yesha Council of Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria, has welcomed an agreement brokered with the assistance of United States Middle East Envoy Jason Greenblatt, which will increase the amount of water and electricity received by the Palestinian Authority as a result of a canal being built from Eilat to the Dead Sea.

Revivi said, "We are very impressed by Jason Greenblatt's ability to achieve a substantive agreement on water that will change people's lives on the ground. We have long said that true peace must be built from the ground up, one step at a time."