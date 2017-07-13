14 dead in Cameroon attacks

(AFP) Two bombers blew themselves up Wednesday evening in the northeastern Cameroon town of Waza, killing 14 people and injuring 30 people in an attack likely staged by Boko Haram jihadists, security sources said Thursday.

A local official said, “The town has been sealed off. Nobody can enter and nobody can leave,” adding that some of the wounded were in “quite serious” condition. Cameroon’s Far North region, which borders Nigeria, has seen a resurgence in attacks blamed on Boko Haram after months of relative calm. Six civilians were killed in mid-June in a double suicide attack in Kolofata, and two others died in Limani at the start of last month when a female bomber blew herself up near the town’s public school. Some 200,000 Cameroonians from the Far North region have fled their homes in fear of the violence.