12:41 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 19, 5777 , 13/07/17 Tamuz 19, 5777 , 13/07/17 Demonstration by disabled will close Ashdod entrances A demonstration by disabled people is expected to take place in Ashdod. The demonstration is expected to block the northern and southern entrances to the city. Police have been deployed. ► ◄ Last Briefs