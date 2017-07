12:07 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 19, 5777 , 13/07/17 Tamuz 19, 5777 , 13/07/17 Route 12 accident victims pronounced dead The Magen David Adom emergency has pronounced the death of the two men about the age of 20, who suffered critical injuries in the overturning of a truck on Highway 12, north of Eilat. ► ◄ Last Briefs