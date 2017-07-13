Highway 12 was blocked in both directions from Eilat to the Sayarim junction after a truck overturned.
The Magen David Adom emergency service is treating two people about the age of 20 who were critically injured in the accident.
News BriefsTamuz 19, 5777 , 13/07/17
Accident blocks Route 12 from Eilat to Sayarim Junction
