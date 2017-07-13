11:39 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 19, 5777 , 13/07/17 Tamuz 19, 5777 , 13/07/17 Charge: Jerusalem resident was Hamas religious leader The prosecution filed an indictment Thursday morning against 39-year-old Nahad Za'eir of eastern Jerusalem, one of the leaders of the religious wing of the Hamas movement on the Temple Mount, for holding a management position in a terrorist organization and holding a position in an illegal association, according to Yediot Ahronot.



Za'eir is charged with leading Whatsapp groups that documented visits by Jewish citizens and Knesset members to the Temple Mount, distributed video clips documenting clashes with the security forces through those groups, and provided updates on arrests of Hamas agents. ► ◄ Last Briefs