11:14 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 19, 5777 , 13/07/17 Tamuz 19, 5777 , 13/07/17 No bathing at Nof Yam Beach in Herzliya The Health Ministry has recommended not bathing at Nof Yam Beach in Herzliya due to a "yellow stain" on the water, resulting from activity in the Nof Yam industrial zone. ► ◄ Last Briefs