Non-orthodox campaign for Western Wall outline

The Conservative Movement and the Reform Movement launched a campaign Thursday morning to implement the Western Wall layout, according to Israel Defense Forces Radio.

The non-Orthodox movements plan to put up billboards and distribute flyers and brochures at central junctions across the country, promoting a campaign to liberate the Western Wall of the Temple in Jerusalem from the haredi-religious sector. Executive Director Gilad Kariv of the Reform Movement said that the Wall is only one aspect of what he called Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu's surrender to the haredim. Kariv claims that most of the Israeli public opposes them.