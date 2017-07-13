The body of Nicole Sorkin, the 12-year-old girl from Israel who was killed in a car accident Wednesday in eastern Russia, will be flown Friday morning to Israel for burial, according to Walla!.
News BriefsTamuz 19, 5777 , 13/07/17
Body of Israeli killed in Russia to return Friday
