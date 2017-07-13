PM attorney: No connection with Elovitch

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu's lawyer, Amit Hadad, said in light of the investigations of the Bezeq communications company and the state comptroller's severe report published Wednesday, that there is no connection between Netanyahu and Bezeq owner Shaul Elovitch, who is under investigation, according to Israel Defense Forces Radio.

Referring to a probe of alleged improprieties in the purchase of submarines from a German company represented by another Netanyahu lawyer, Hadad said, "They assume that the prime minister is somehow tied to the submarine case and there is nothing behind it. When he is asked to fill out a conflict of interest form, he has to indicate close friends. They are not close friends. We're talking about two people who do not go to each other's happy events."