Abbas to visit China next week

Palestinian Authority Chairman Mahmoud Abbas is scheduled to visit China next week and meet with President Xi Jinping and other senior Chinese officials, according to the Ma'an News Agency.

Spokesperson Lu Kang of the Chinese foreign ministry said that Abbas’ upcoming trip would be his fourth visit to China. Kang said that China “supports the fair cause of the Palestinian struggle for their rights,” and stressed that China was determined to take a constructive role in reinforcing the peace process between the PA and Israel.