Israel PA agreement on the Dead Sea Canal

Jason Greenblatt, United States President Donald Trump's envoy to negotiations between Israel and the Palestinian Authority, has formulated agreements that will give the PA a reduced price of water and energy from the Dead Sea Canal project, so that it will be worthwhile for the PA to buy water from the project and not from other sources in Israel.

The agreements were necessary because funding for the Jordanian side of the project comes from donors who have conditioned the donation on the PA's ability to benefit from the project. In the last three years there have been no contacts with the PA on the matter, which delayed the advancement of the huge infrastructure project between Eilat and the Dead Sea.