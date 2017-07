08:41 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 19, 5777 , 13/07/17 Tamuz 19, 5777 , 13/07/17 Justice Minister to reexamine 1985 murder conviction Read more Ayelet Shaked says she intends to "carry out a renewed examination" of the 1985 conviction of 5 Arabs charged with murdering 15-year-old Danny Katz. ► ◄ Last Briefs