Canada: Beyond Green Line not 'Made in Israel'

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has advised Canadian wine suppliers to stop sales of Shilo and Psagot, as they operate beyond the 1949 Line.

A letter from the Liquor Control Board of Ontario, posted on Facebook, says, "The Canadian government does not recognize Israeli sovereignty over the territories occupied in 1967," so the words "product of Israel" "would not be an acceptable country of origin". The B'nai B'rith Canada organization said that they "expect this disturbing decision to be quickly amended." Other Canadian Jewish organizations have issued similar declarations.

Read more