Housing Minister Yoav Galant explained this morning why he changed his position and is now opposed to a plan to expand Qalqiliya.

Interviewed by Israel Defense Forces Radio, the retired general said, "Qalqiliya is 900 meters from Kfar Sava. There is no reason to develop 14,000 housing units in Qalqiliya and to cause migration from the Palestinian mountain communities to the coastal plain. This is something which creates friction. This is contrary to our security interest."