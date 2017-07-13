A motorcycle rider about the age of 30 was killed Thursday morning by a vehicle on Route 5504 near Kibbutz Nir Eliyahu, northwest of Kfar Saba.
He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Magen David Adom emergency service.
|
07:32
Reported
News BriefsTamuz 19, 5777 , 13/07/17
Fatal accident near Kibbutz Nir Eliyahu
A motorcycle rider about the age of 30 was killed Thursday morning by a vehicle on Route 5504 near Kibbutz Nir Eliyahu, northwest of Kfar Saba.
He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Magen David Adom emergency service.
Last Briefs