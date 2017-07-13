07:32
  Tamuz 19, 5777 , 13/07/17

Fatal accident near Kibbutz Nir Eliyahu

A motorcycle rider about the age of 30 was killed Thursday morning by a vehicle on Route 5504 near Kibbutz Nir Eliyahu, northwest of Kfar Saba.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Magen David Adom emergency service.

