Tamuz 19, 5777 , 13/07/17 Report: Egypt kills 20 terrorists in Sinai Egyptian airstrikes near the village of Bal'a, west of Rafah have killed more than 20 terrorists in the northern Sinai Peninsula, according to Sky News in Arabic.