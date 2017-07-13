A pipe bomb and locally-made weapons were found during searches in the Judean Palestinian Authority village of El Aroub, between Jerusalem and Hevron.
The arms were turned over to security agencies.
|
07:10
Reported
News BriefsTamuz 19, 5777 , 13/07/17
Explosive, other arms found in El Aroub
A pipe bomb and locally-made weapons were found during searches in the Judean Palestinian Authority village of El Aroub, between Jerusalem and Hevron.
The arms were turned over to security agencies.
Last Briefs