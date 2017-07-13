'Gabbay is a pleasant man but he has no experience'

MK David Amsalem (Likud), chair of the Knesset’s Internal Affairs and Environment Committee, downplayed on Wednesday the election of Avi Gabbay as the chairman of the Labor party, saying he lacks the experience to be Prime Minister.

"I respect Avi Gabbay. When he served as Environment Minister, he appeared before my committee. He is a pleasant and positive person, but running a country is an entirely different thing. So I think, regardless of the fact that I'm a Likudnik, that at the moment, all the candidates are not even close to Netanyahu's ability. They are in a completely different region,” Amsalem opined in an interview with Arutz Sheva, adding that he believed that Gabbay’s election reflected the naïve position of the members of the Labor party.