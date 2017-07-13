Evangelical leader calls for protest against Roger Waters

Laurie Cardoza-Moore, president of Proclaiming Justice to the Nations, on Wednesday called on Floridian Christians, Jews and people of conscience to protest Roger Waters' concert at the American Airlines Arena in Miami, which is scheduled for Thursday night.

"Roger Waters is a flagrant anti-Semite. All Christians, Jews and people of conscience should publicly condemn him...Everybody should do what they can to voice their concern that this anti-Semite is spewing his despicable brand of hatred in the Sunshine State,” said Cardoza-Moore in a statement.