The House Homeland Security funding subcommittee on Wednesday approved a $1.6 billion down payment to construct the wall along the U.S-Mexico border.
The wall was a central campaign pledge of President Donald Trump.
|
04:40
Reported
News BriefsTamuz 19, 5777 , 13/07/17
House subcommittee approves down payment for Mexico border wall
The House Homeland Security funding subcommittee on Wednesday approved a $1.6 billion down payment to construct the wall along the U.S-Mexico border.
The wall was a central campaign pledge of President Donald Trump.
Last Briefs