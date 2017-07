MK Eitan Broshi (Zionist Union) on Wednesday expressed confidence that the Labor party, under newly elected leader Avi Gabbay, would return to power.

"We feel good. After a long and democratic process in which all the components of Israeli society took part, Avi Gabbay was elected and we respect the decision and pledge to stand together as one person behind him,” Broshi told Arutz Sheva.