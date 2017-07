02:45 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 19, 5777 , 13/07/17 Tamuz 19, 5777 , 13/07/17 23-year-old wounded in a stabbing in Kiryat Yam A 23-year-old man was moderately wounded in a stabbing during a brawl in Kiryat Yam on Wednesday night. He was evacuated by Magen David Adom paramedics to the Rambam Hospital in Haifa. ► ◄ Last Briefs