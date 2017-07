Agriculture Minister Uri Ariel (Jewish Home) on Wednesday evening responded to the backlash from his ministry's decision to shoot stray dogs that are wandering through streets of the city of Beit Shemesh at night.

"The residents of Beit Shemesh have suffered in recent years from the bites and attacks of a pack of stray wild dogs roaming the area. These dogs are not vaccinated and may spread rabies, thus posing a tangible danger to the health and well-being of the residents,” he explained.