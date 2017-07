23:44 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 18, 5777 , 12/07/17 Tamuz 18, 5777 , 12/07/17 Young haredi man found dead in Monsey A 19-year-old haredi, Yehuda Haim Rubin, died tragically on Tuesday in Monsey, New York. According to the Behadrey Haredim news website, Rubin was found dead in his apartment by friends. The friends called an ambulance, but the paramedics had no choice but to pronounce him dead. Read more ► ◄ Last Briefs