22:59 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 18, 5777 , 12/07/17 Tamuz 18, 5777 , 12/07/17 Radiohead Singer: We oppose Trump and play in the US Read more Radiohead lead singer Thom Yorke responds to BDS pressure by saying that performing in Israel does not mean endorsing Netanyahu government. ► ◄ Last Briefs