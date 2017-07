22:51 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 18, 5777 , 12/07/17 Tamuz 18, 5777 , 12/07/17 Trump envoy Greenblatt meets Herzog US President Donald Trump's special envoy Jason Greenblatt met Wednesday night with Knesset opposition leader Yitzhak Herzog. Greenblatt tweeted: "Was glad to meet with @HerzogMK tonight for an update on the current situation. Helpful to hear all Israeli perspectives." screenshot from Jason Greenblatt's Twitter account Greenblatt and Herzog ► ◄ Last Briefs