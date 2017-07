22:38 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 18, 5777 , 12/07/17 Tamuz 18, 5777 , 12/07/17 The tough questions of the girl burnt in terror attack Read more Terror victim Ayala Shapira presses Defense Minister ahead of 'Qalqiliya Plan' meeting. 'Why can we only build when someone is hurt?' ► ◄ Last Briefs