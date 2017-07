21:03 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 18, 5777 , 12/07/17 Tamuz 18, 5777 , 12/07/17 Holocaust survivors of Romanian death trains to get compensation Read more For first time, survivors of 'death trains,' pogrom and open ghettos in Iasi, Romania, will be eligible to receive compensation pensions. ► ◄ Last Briefs