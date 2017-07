20:12 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 18, 5777 , 12/07/17 Tamuz 18, 5777 , 12/07/17 UAE accuses Al Jazeera of anti-Semitism Read more UAE official responds to UN critique of demand to close Qatari news station by saying station incites hate, racism, and anti-Semitism ► ◄ Last Briefs