18:52 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 18, 5777 , 12/07/17 Tamuz 18, 5777 , 12/07/17 Iceberg size of Delaware brakes off of Antarctica ice shelf Read more The iceberg, one of the largest ever recorded, weighs 1.12 trillion tons and covers more than 2,300 square miles. ► ◄ Last Briefs