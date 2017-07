17:50 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 18, 5777 , 12/07/17 Tamuz 18, 5777 , 12/07/17 'We don't have to choose between Amona and Dimona' Read more Deputy Defense Minister responds to elected Labor party Chairman Gabbay, who said that his policy will take care of Dimona, not just Amona. ► ◄ Last Briefs