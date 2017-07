The Hungarian government has announced that it will remove the campaign against billionaire George Soros in another three days.

In placards posted around the country Soros, who was born in Hungary, can be seen smiling with the caption "let's not let Soros have the last laugh"

The Hungarian government is opposed to Soros's call to allow migrants to enter the country and a number of the placards were plastered with anti-Semitic captions.